Camp Allen Baguio City, 20 Nov 2023 – The local government unit of Baguio recognized and welcomed the establishment of the Joint Task Group (JTG) Baguio, a joint effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure and maintain peace and development in the city.

The acceptance and welcoming ceremony was led by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong along with other LGU officials during the JTG Baguio Send-Off Ceremony at the city hall grounds in Baguio City on November 20, 2023.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong commended the men and women who have chosen to serve in the noble cause of preserving peace and order in the community and assured its commitment and support to the joint Task Group Baguio.

“Your commitment to the welfare of Baguio City is commendable, and I believe that the synergy between the AFP and PNP will create a formidable force for the betterment of our city” he said.

The city mayor also encourages the people of Baguio to support and actively participate in the peace and development programs of the JTG Baguio.

“Let us unite in sending off the Joint Task Group Baguio with pride and unwavering support. May their mission be successful, and may they return to us knowing that their efforts have made a lasting impact on the safety and prosperity of Baguio” the mayor added.

Meanwhile, LtGen Fernyl G. Buca, PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP, said that the Joint Task Group Baguio has only two goals to achieve, which are Pagkakaisa and Kapayapaan.

“Our joint efforts symbolize the synergy between NOLCOM and the city LGU, dedicated to pursuing peace, security, and economic growth. Baguio City’s embrace of our presence is a symbol of hope and victory over potential challenges,” he stated.

He also added that through unity and the whole-nation approach, the goal of peace is a step closer.

The send-off ceremony was also witnessed by the regional directors from NICA, Regional Director Camilo Balutan; DSWD Regional Director Leo L. Quintilla; DILG Cordillera Asst Director Ruperto Maribbay Jr; Atty. Romel P. Daguimol of CHR; BGen. Bismark D. Soliba (Ret.) Regional Adviser for Peace and Security Cordillera; Non-Government Organizations and religious groups in Baguio City.

It can be recalled that the AFP-PNP personnel comprising the Joint Task Group Baguio completed a 12-day comprehensive training primarily focused on the Community Support Program prior to the send-off.