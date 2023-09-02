Mayora Frances Cabatuando’s Home Buddies Celebrates Year Three With A Bazaar

305 SHARES Share Tweet

If you’ve picked up interest in home decor during the pandemic or have embraced the Team Puti and Team Kahoy home aesthetic, then you’ve probably heard of Home Buddies. Founded only in 2020 by Frances Lim Cabatuando, the community remains the biggest in the Philippines and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region (except India) with a staggering 3.2 million members.

Frances, or “Mayora” to the members, first established the community to provide a source of inspiration for fellow Filipinos adjusting to staying home all day. Soon, Home Buddies became the haven for home enthusiasts on the lookout for the next budol or purchase, the latest home hack, the answer to their home-related problem, and so much more. The most engaged community continues to thrive—its latest trending post has over 50 thousand likes—as it hits its three-year milestone.

For the past years, Home Buddies has consistently marked its birthday with online fanfare. Led by Mayora Frances, they hosted virtual events that involved games, budol, giveaways, prizes, and performances. They welcomed big celebrity guests such as Moira Dela Torre, Barbie Almabis, and Team Kramer, and offered exclusive discounts from hundreds of brands.

This 2023, the community celebrates its third anniversary through the Home Buddies Bazaar. It’ll be the first time Home Buddies brings the annual festivity outside of its online home.

On her motivation to push for such a huge event, Mayora Frances excitedly shares, “The main goal is to bring the community together in person (finally!!! after 3 years!!) for a grand celebration! And we thought a budol party is a fun way to do it! But it’s not just going to be a bazaar, there will be a program. Expect games, raffle, performances. And to not lose our commitment to helping kapitbahays improve their homes, we’ll also have a free home consultation fair c/o our licensed architects from United Architects of the Philippines.”

Home Buddies Bazaar opens on October 1, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/homebuddiesph/permalink/1460697957950815

“If you’re interested in being a bazaarista, please do check out bit.ly/hbbazaarista for more details. The booths are running out SO FAST! (I don’t even know if we still have one by the time [you read this] so do sign up now. Booths start at P5,500. For home buddies who just want to attend and join the festivities, entrance is free,” Mayora Frances says, inviting everyone to join the momentous Home Buddies party.

Mayora Frances is an exclusive talent of NYMA, a talent agency focused on nurturing trailblazers to break through all media spaces. NYMA’s vision is to be the home of Filipino talents in the country and bring Filipino entertainment to the world. To learn more about NYMA, visit nyma.ph.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected]

Follow Mayora Frances online:

Facebook: facebook.com/MayoraFrances

Instagram: instagram.com/itsmayorafrances

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mayorafrances

Join and be part of her communities:

Home Buddies Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/615328352487784

Hangout Buddies Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/homebuddieshangouts/

Home Buddies Facebook: facebook.com/homebuddies.community

Home Buddies Instagram: instagram.com/homebuddies.community/

Home Buddies TikTok: tiktok.com/@homebuddies.community