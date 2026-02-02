MCIA awards AI Innovation Champions at CEB-i Hacks Demo Day, Transforming the Future of Cebu Tourism and Travel

Team SRP Lines of the University of the Philippines Cebu as the first CEB-i Hacks winner

Team SRP Lines of the University of the Philippines Cebu as the first CEB-i Hacks winner

499 SHARES Share Tweet

Cebu, Philippines — Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) successfully concluded its CEB-i Hacks innovation challenge with a high-stakes Demo Day held last January 24, 2025. The event marked the culmination of the 24-week journey where the brightest young minds in Cebu harnessed the power of Artificial Intelligence to reimagine the province’s travel and tourism landscape.

CEB-i Hacks demonstrated the immense talent within Cebu, drawing 87 teams of 448 students from 11 different schools and universities across Cebu. From this diverse group of applicants, a select Top 25 comprising 113 students from five (5) universities were chosen to undergo intensive mentorship, ultimately paving the way for the Top 10 finalists.

Out of a competitive pool of applicants, the Top 10 teams from prestigious institutions including the University of the Philippines Cebu, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) , and presented their final pitches to a distinguished panel of industry leaders.

The Winning Innovations

The solutions showcased at Demo Day highlighted the creative potential of Cebuano youth in utilizing generative AI tools, such as Google Gemini, to solve real-world industry challenges. The winners of the CEB-i Hacks challenge are:

CHAMPION: Team SRP Lines for their concept proposal Nofy

Team for their concept proposal 1st RUNNER-UP: Team A.I.Con for their project CeVIEW

Team for their project 2nd RUNNER-UP: Team CeSAVY for their project SaBAI

The judging panel featured experts from MCIA, Globe Business, Google Cloud, and Mata Technologies, who evaluated the entries based on innovation, feasibility, and their potential to enhance airport operations and the overall tourism experience.

A Gateway to Innovation

Launched as a cornerstone of MCIA’s vision to transform Cebu into a smart, creative, and connected tourism hub, CEB-i Hacks represents the airport’s evolution from a traditional transport facility to a catalyst for digital transformation.

“Through CEB-i Hacks, we are opening the runway for young innovators to co-create solutions that will redefine travel and tourism in Cebu,” said Christine Villanueva, Head of Strategy and Communications of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC). “This program reflects our commitment to making MCIA not just a gateway to Cebu, but a gateway to innovation.”

Empowering the Next Generation

In collaboration with Google Cloud and Globe Business, the program provided students with capacity-building workshops and hands-on exposure to cutting-edge AI tools. By bridging the gap between the academe and the industry, MCIA aims to nurture a pipeline of future startup founders and changemakers.

The initiative is also supported by The Sandbox Foundation and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), reinforcing a cross-sectoral effort to build a sustainable and tech-savvy tourism ecosystem in the Visayas.

As these young innovators move forward, MCIA continues to solidify its position as a regional leader in smart tourism, proving that the future of travel is not just about the destination, but the digital intelligence that powers the journey.

ABOUT MACTAN-CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA), operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), is the Philippines’ premier gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao, serving millions of passengers annually with world-class facilities and services. MCIA is implementing strategic initiatives to enhance connectivity and passenger experience, including Cebu Connects for seamless air-to-air transfers, Ceb+ for integrated air-to-sea travel, and Ceb Balik to establish an OFW Center for migrant worker support. MCIA is named Best Airport in Asia-Pacific in the 5–15 million Passengers Per Annum category at the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, and has also received the Platinum Green Airport Award, Level 1 Airport Carbon Accreditation, and Level 1 Accessibility Accreditation. Further strengthening its position as a leading international hub, MCIA is the first airport in the Philippines to operate parallel runways, significantly enhancing efficiency and capacity. Guided by a long-term masterplan, MCIA is committed to delivering a safe, sustainable, and globally competitive airport experience that supports tourism, trade, and national development.