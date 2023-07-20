MCOs of Negros electric cooperative promise to bring down electricity prices by 50%

360 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – The Interim Board of Directors elected by the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) member-consumer-owners (MCO) Federation, along with consumer, energy advocacy, and sectoral groups presented their Action Plan, which included halving electricity prices and auditing existing Power Supply Agreements (PSAs), during the first State of the Konsyumer Address (SOKA).

The SOKA comes after the two-month suspension of the supposed six-day plebiscite of the Joint-Venture Agreement (JVA), giving consumers more time to understand the issues at hand.

“Electric cooperatives were established in the 1960s because private distribution utilities cannot and will not electrify rural areas due to their profit motive,” said Ernie Pineda, President of the Interim Board, during his opening message.

“Coops like CENECO were envisioned to empower its MCOs, giving them affordable and reliable electricity without the need to consider profit. Historically, private distribution utilities have only made electricity prices higher, and that is precisely what the JVA will bring: more passed-on costs to consumers,” added Pineda.

Other speakers present in the SOKA were Atty. Luke Espiritu as the legal counsel of the MCOs, Jun Año from Laban ng Mamamayan sa Monopolyo at Pribatisasyon (LAMP), Grid Alila from Konsyumer Negros, and Marivic Espindi from the Interim BOD.

“One major cause of high prices of electricity is the questionable power procurement process – the ousted Board of Directors have been touting millions worth of losses in systems loss as the culprit, but in reality, their decisions as the BOD for the past years have driven up the prices of electricity more than anything else,” said Alila, convenor of Konsyumer Negros. “Now they are trying to paint the JVA as the messiah – the ultimate solution to the problems they have caused in the first place.”

The 5-Point Action Plan presented by the Interim Board included 1) reviewing and updating CENECO’s Power Supply Procurement Plan for 2019-2028, 2) auditing all existing Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) to ensure compliance with relevant laws, 3) immediately conducting a competitive selection process (CSP) to reduce reliance on WESM and emergency power supply agreements, 4) mandating all future competitive selection processes to require a straight price with no allowable outages and preference for local and renewable energy suppliers, and 5) upholding the highest level of transparency and encouraging meaningful participation in all CSPs of MCOs.

“It is more than possible to bring down electricity prices by 50%, not just in Negros but the rest of the Philippines. The Action Plan of the CENECO Interim Board is showing us the formula of how it can be done,” said Atty. Luke Espiritu. “More than half of CENECO’s contracted power supply comes from dirty, costly energy sources like coal – meanwhile, Negros Occidental has vast, untapped renewable energy potential that already provides cheaper and more reliable power. This is where we start.”

Espiritu also called out the incumbent Negros politicians who are actively campaigning for the JVA, which he describes as being beyond their official functions. He named Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, Negros Occidental Governor Bong Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, and Congressman Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano.

“They are practically acting as the de facto CENECO Interim Board to rival the Interim Board chosen by the MCOs and this is illegal under the NEA rules,” Espiritu stressed.

This comes after Mayor Benitez appealed for the suspension of the JVA plebiscite voting process to review and rectify the master list of eligible voters. Anti-JVA advocates state that this should have been done prior to the voting process, citing that this is instead “a mere ploy to get more time to influence consumers to vote ‘yes’ during the plebiscite.”

“CENECO is not a for-profit cooperative, and should remain that way. We can drive down prices, let you keep more of your money for your children and your family, but we must wrest control of CENECO away from those that have usurped our rights. Aton ang CENECO,” adds Pineda.