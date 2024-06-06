MDC subsidizes SSS contributions of its workers’ spouses

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) commended the Makati Development Corporation (MDC) for its commitment to the welfare of its workers’ families by subsidizing the SSS contributions of the spouses of its construction foremen and workers.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (2nd from left), joined by Social Security Commissioner Diana Pardo-Aguilar (left), formally sealed the deal with MDC Employee Experience and Benefits Manager John Paulo B. Curay (3rd from left), which makes the real estate developer the newest partner in the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program (CSPP).

Other signatories to the agreement were SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas, SSS Senior Vice President for National Capital Region Operations Group Maria Rita S. Aguja, MDC Vice President for Corporate Resources and Services Group Ferdie M. Mangali, and MDC Corporate Resources and Services Group Senior Division Head Jowel C. Alcasid.

Under the agreement, Macasaet said MDC will pay the SSS contributions of their workers’ spouses for six months, which is a crucial step in initiating their membership and getting social security protection from SSS. The program will start with an initial 10 MDC workers.

“While we have signed numerous agreements with contribution subsidy providers, our partnership with MDC is truly exceptional. MDC showed its concern to their employees’ families by extending social security coverage to the wives of foremen and construction workers,” Macasaet said.

Macasaet said other companies should imitate the example set by MDC, which extends social security protection to the spouses of their workers. “SSS contributions are the greatest gift that we can give to our fellow Filipinos because they will gain access to SSS benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death,” he added.

Agas said that under CSPP, a Contribution Subsidy Provider (CSP) shall pay the contributions of self-employed workers, land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), or voluntary members.

“A CSP could be a private or government individual or group willing to subsidize the SSS contributions of identified members. By participating in the CSPP, companies can demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and employee welfare while contributing to the social security protection of Filipinos,” Agas explained.

Agas said that the SSS would partner with potential CSPs who are generous enough to shoulder the total amount of contributions of their chosen SSS members for a minimum period of six (6) consecutive months.

He said that individuals, groups, or companies interested in becoming CSPs can register as CSPP partners through the Coverage and Collection Partner (CCP) Portal on the SSS website (www.sss.gov.ph), providing a clear path for those who wish to contribute to this important cause.

“They shall execute an online Certification with Undertaking or a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and create an online account, wherein they provide the information of their intended contribution subsidy recipients and generate the Payment Reference Number (PRN) before paying the SSS contributions in any SSS branch office with tellering facility, SSS-accredited collection partner, or through online payment channels.

Aguja said that MDC is among the CSPs that SSS has sealed a partnership with since the program was launched in 2022.

“As of March 2024, we have partnered with ten CSPs in the National Capital Region benefiting 685 SSS members with a total contribution collection of P783,530,” Aguja said.

She said that aside from MDC, one of the newest CSPs was Marikina City 1st District Representative Marjorie Ann A. Teodoro who allocated P8.2 million to subsidize the one-year SSS contributions of more than 1,200 tricycle operators and drivers of the Sto. Niño Unified Tricycle Operations and Drivers Association (TODA) in Marikina City.

Meanwhile, Aguja praised MDC for being very supportive in all the programs being launched by SSS. “Last year, we also sealed a partnership with MDC for setting up a localized SSS e-center within the premises of their headquarters in Taguig City,” she noted.

She added with the e-center, MDC’s 721 employees can now conduct their online SSS transactions such as filing of benefit claim and loan applications at the comfort of their corporate office.