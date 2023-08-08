Meet among CAAP DG Tamayo, AVSEGROUP and Pangasinan Rep. Celeste for passengers security

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A meeting was held among Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) Director PBGEN Jack L. Wanky and other AVSEGROUP officials led by CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo at the CAAP’s Central Office in Pasay City on 7 August 2023 aimed at tackling the importance of maintaining peace and security of all passengers and staff at the airports across the country.

“We value the significance of collaboration in the aviation industry. Today’s courtesy visit by AVSEGROUP Director Wanky reinforces our commitment to fostering strong partnerships within the aviation community. Together, we can ensure safer skies and a more secure airport for all our air travelers,” said Tamayo.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that in a separate meeting, Director General Tamayo and Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun Lucas also had a productive discussion with Pangasinan 1st District Representative Arthur Celeste about the improvement and development plans for Alaminos Airport.

The aim is to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in Pangasinan and the surrounding Ilocos Region, Apolonio said.