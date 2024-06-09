Meeting to assess and improve performance attended by BOC-NAIA officials

Photo shows some of the BOC officials who attended the assessment meeting recently. They are (from left) Atty. Harold Agama- Deputy Collector for Assessment; Norsalem Mama-o Deputy Collector for Passenger Service; Atty. Maria Yasmin O. Mapa, NAIA-District Collector. Behind Agama is Mark Jhon Almase, Assistant Deputy Collector for Passenger Service. (JERRY S. TAN)

Assessment teams of the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) attended the 2nd Quarter Assessment Meeting and Strategic Planning Session held by the BOC in Pasay City recently.

The meeting spearheaded by BOC-NAIA-District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa was attended by the district’s assessment team members and focused on evaluating the performance of the previous quarter.

It was also held to identify key achievements as well as address areas needing improvement.

Mapa emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and innovation at the NAIA district aims to streamline the collection process while maintaining border security, based on the directives of Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.