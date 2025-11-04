Mega Sign Named Official Media Partner For BRAVE 100

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces its partnership with Mega Sign as the Official Media Partner for BRAVE 100, taking place on Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

In this landmark collaboration, Mega Sign will power BRAVE CF’s milestone 100th event through its cutting-edge Digital Out-of-Home (D-OOH) network, ensuring unprecedented visibility across Bahrain’s most prominent locations.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“BRAVE 100 represents not only a historic milestone for our organization but also for the sport of MMA itself. Having Mega Sign on board allows us to elevate our message and connect with audiences like never before. Their innovative digital media presence will play a key role in amplifying and celebrating BRAVE CF’s biggest event to date.”

The upcoming extravaganza is set to be a defining chapter in the promotion’s legacy, headlined by a triple-header of World Championship bouts that embody the spirit and scale of the occasion.

In the main event, BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić defends his crown against Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji, igniting national pride and international intrigue.

Also featured on the stacked fight card is Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev, who faces Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title. On the other hand, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine aims to make history as the promotion’s first-ever three-division World Champion in his clash with Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Championship.

Through this partnership, BRAVE CF and Mega Sign will collaborate on dynamic digital campaigns and immersive visual experiences that capture the essence of BRAVE 100 — a global MMA celebration rooted in Bahrain’s legacy of sporting excellence.

For more information about Mega Sign, please visit their official website here.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT MEGA SIGN

Founded in August 2023, Mega Sign WLL is a Bahrain-based Digital Out-of-Home (D-OOH) advertising company specializing in digital media, marketing campaigns, digital signage, and comprehensive branding solutions. In a fast-moving market where visibility drives value, Mega Sign is dedicated to helping brands stand out — not just on screens, but in the minds of their audiences.

From high-impact D-OOH advertising to custom signage installations and complete branding support, Mega Sign provides clients with a unified platform to amplify their presence across physical and digital spaces.