Meralco announces rate reduction for the second consecutive month

For the second month in a row, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced another reduction in power rates. The P0.2908 per kilowatt hour (kWh) decrease in the August rates is equivalent to P58 in total savings for a typical household consuming 200 kWh. With the latest adjustment, Meralco’s rates now have a combined reduction of P1.021 per kWh over the past two months. Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga explained that the rate reduction was triggered mainly by the lower generation charge due to lower costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, and Power Supply Agreements.

For more information, customers may visit Meralco’s website at www.meralco.com.ph or its social media accounts on Twitter (@meralco) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/meralco).