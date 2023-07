Meralco naghatid ng tulong sa mga apektado ng bagyo sa Ilocos

DSWD delivers food packs to island municipality in Cagayan Valley: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-2, continues to deliver family food packs (FFPs) to Typhoon Egay-affected residents of Camiguin, an island municipality in the Cagayan Valley Region. A total of 2,000 FFPs were transported from the port of Sta. Ana, Cagayan to Camiguin Island with 1,500 boxes while the main Calayan Island with 500 food packs. With the help of the Philippine Army (PA) and Philippine National Police (PNP), another 2,000 food packs were loaded from Aparri, Cagayan for delivery to the mainland of Calayan Island.