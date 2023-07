(seated, middle) Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna welcomed a delegation from Chongqing, China with (from left) City Administrator Bernie Ang and Vice Mayor Yul Servo. Beside the mayor is Madam Lu Hong, standing member of the CPC Chongqing Committee and chief of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Chongqing Committee, who led the foreign delegation that paid her a courtesy visit in City Hall. Also in photo are (left, standing) Manila-China Cultural Affairs Office (MCCAO) officers Owen So and (4th from left) Jenny Wang, (6th and 7th from left), Manila’s Ambassadress of Goodwill to China Chang Lai Fong and Manila Chinatown Development Council (MCDC) executive director Willord Chua. Not in photo is tourism department chief Charlie Dungo. (JERRY S. TAN)