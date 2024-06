139 SHARES Share Tweet

Melissa Grace “Mhel” Dizon is a dedicated socio-civic leader, tourism advocate, serial ‘mum-preneur,’ and TV presenter for Globetrotter TV. She has served as a consultant for various Philippine government agencies and is an accomplished international events organizer. Melissa holds an MBA from San Beda University in Manila, Philippines.

In the UK, Melissa is the Business Development Manager at Martello Building Consultancy, Managing Director of KPO Architecture, and Founder of Interns Online. She also serves as one of the administrators for Filipino Mother UK (FMUK), which boasts over 7,000 members nationwide.

In Folkestone, Melissa is an active member of multiple business and community councils and is a respected community leader. She is involved with the Rotary Club of Folkestone, and is a member of BNI International, the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the PhilippineBritish Business Council. Earlier this year, she was recognized at the Kent Women in Business Awards (KWIBA) as 1st Runner-Up for the Women’s Champion award and a finalist in the Professional Achievement Award category.

Melissa is a proud mother of three daughters and enjoys taking selfies in her free time.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mel-dizon/

Melissa Grace Dizon Speech for Tony Vaughan’s introduction

To all my fellow brothers and sisters in the Filipino community, devoted leaders and members of the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Dover, special guests, family, and friends,

It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you this afternoon on what is indeed a very special day for me. We are celebrating the 126th Anniversary of the Declaration of Philippine Independence, Father’s Day, and it is also my 45th birthday.

As a Born-Again Christian, there is nothing more significant than celebrating these moments in Church with all of you.

Today, we are also graced by the presence of a very important individual, someone we can proudly call our own.

Although I do not know him personally, but, I stand here to appeal to all of you on his behalf.

He shares our Filipino blood and heritage, and he is the first British-Filipino to run for MP in England. It is with great humility and pride that I introduce to you Tony.

Anthony “Tony” Vaughan

Tony Vaughan is the Labour Party candidate for Folkestone and Hythe. With 17 years of experience as a barrister, Tony has dedicated his career to advocating for justice and protecting workers’ rights.

He lived in Sandgate with his young family for around nine years, until late 2022. Although he currently resides in Canterbury, Tony remains committed to supporting the Folkestone & Hythe Labour Party and working to improve the lives of its residents.

Tony’s commitment to public service is deeply rooted in his family history. His mother, who emigrated from the Philippines, worked in the NHS and cared for the elderly in care homes. Her values of compassion, hard work, and dedication to public service are the driving forces behind Tony’s efforts.

As a trustee of South Kent Mind, a local mental health charity, Tony has been actively involved in addressing critical community issues. He has campaigned locally for better GP services, affordable housing, and against sewage pollution in our seas. Through his legal work, Tony has ensured workers’ rights are upheld, helped secure housing for those in need, and held Tory governments to account.

A round of applause please for TONY VAUGHAN.

Tony Vaughan’s Link: https://tonyvaughan.co.uk/

Melissa’s Link to social media posts about Tony Vaughan

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mel-dizon_asianphilippines-dover-activity-7210310802774335488-hpY?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Melissa Grace Dizon’s Facebook photos: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10231110557817744&type=3