MIAA appeals for understanding, cooperation of air travelers re: Lightning alerts at NAIA

A more lightning alerts are expected due to inclement weather conditions and lightning strikes during the rainy season, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is asking the air riding public for their understanding and cooperation.

MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co assured that the MIAA continues to uphold the highest standards in flight safety and that the protection of airport ground personnel, passengers and flight crew remains its utmost priority.

With safety as the top priority, Co emphasized the importance of responding to lightning alerts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

He explained: “In accordance with safety protocols, the MIAA Airport Ground Operations and Safety Division (AGOSD) declares a Lightning Red Alert when deemed necessary. This alert prompts the temporary suspension of all flight and ground operations at NAIA until it is downgraded to a Lightning Yellow Alert, indicating the safe resumption of flight and ground operations.”

He further said that effects of the Red Lightning Alerts may be experienced well after they are lifted, as the airport and its stakeholders manage the increased levels of departure and arrival activities.

The MIAA is in close coordination with the airlines, ground handlers, air traffic services and other stakeholders to ensure swift recovery and normalization of activities, Co said.

On June 27, the Red Lightning Alert was raised for more than two hours that resulted in significant delays for both arriving and departing flights.

“In the event of Lightning Red Alerts, airport stakeholders are promptly notified through radio communications, while passengers receive updates via the terminal and on board announcements . Additionally, lightning advisories are swiftly published on the official Ninoy Aquino International Airport Facebook page,” according to Co.

He added: “The AGOSD also coordinates with Earth Networks, a pioneering company in total lightning detection, in implementing a lightning early warning system. As a result, the real-time data provided by Earth Networks plays a crucial role in assisting MIAA in effectively curbing the severity of lightning strikes on airport operations.”