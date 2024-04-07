MIAA GM assures: Business as usual despite ongoing electrical upgrades

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines has assured the public that maintenance activities attendant to the ongoing upgrade of the electric systems in NAIA Terminal 3 were carefully planned to ensure continuous operations, especially during peak hours.

Ines also said that all Terminal 3 gensets are on standby for any contingency during the conduct of said maintenance works.

“The electrical upgrade activities from April 2 to May 28, 2024, shall not in any way impede the processing of passengers and baggage and shall have no disruptive effect on flight operations. There will be light and air conditioning in major parts of the Terminal building during the day,’ MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said.

Too, Ines explained that the electrical upgrade activities generally involve the replacement of parts or components of the medium circuit breakers across eight different electrical substations in NAIA Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, Public affairs office chief Connig Bungag said the schedule of electrical upgrading has been timed after the last flight and away from peak hours of operations.

She said that based on the schedule, replacement activities will only take from a short 15 minutes up to a maximum of three hours but will not extend into the departure or arrival times of the first flight of the day.

The window hours for maintenance work will be from 12:01 a.m. to 3 a.m. The area that will be affected is the south side of the Terminal. There will be an observable reduction in lighting and air conditioning in the hallways and lobbies from the 1st to the 4th level, staircases, certain offices located on the 2nd and 3rd levels, surface parking, and multi-level parking. Elevators and escalators located on this side of the Terminal may become inoperative during maintenance hours,” Bungag said.