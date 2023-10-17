MIAA GM Co inspects NAIA ahead of ‘Undas’, elections; 1.2 million passengers expected

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Bryan Co, along with officials from Cebu Pacific (CEB), conducted an inspection at the NAIA Terminal 3 ahead of the expected surge in passenger volume in connection with the forthcoming observance of ‘Undas‘ and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

According to Co, they expect the influx of passengers to reach 1.2 million from October 27 until Undas is over and again, once the passengers return to Manila.

Co assured that all arrangements have been made and that even the personnel needed have been directed to cancel their days off to ensure that there are enough employees to attend to the needs of passengers.

The problems at the immigration area have also been ironed out even as airlines have been told to prepare in case of possible flight delays or cancellations.

Co said measures are now in place like the provision of food for affected passengers.

It was learned from Michael Madamba of CEB that arrangements have been made with food sellers inside the airport wherein the affected passengers may be able to get food swiftly just be scanning the bar code of their boarding pass.

He also said that once announcements have been made regarding a cancelled or delayed flight, the food will be ready for passengers’ consumption.

CEB also assured that assigned ground crew will look for and give information to passengers regarding the status of their flights, even as the processes involving check- in of luggage and getting boarding passes especially those with handcarry bags only, have been made faster.