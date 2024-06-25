MIAA GM Ines calls for awareness, compliance with drone regulations within NAIA aerodome

360 SHARES Share Tweet

After receiving reports of unauthorized drone activities within the 10-kilometer aerodrome radius of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines called for awareness and compliance from the public in so far as drone regulation are concerned.

Public affairs office chief Connie Bungag said that in 2023, there were ten recorded sightings of unlicensed drone operations, with four reported in the first quarter of 2024.

Ines stressed that operating drones within this restricted radius without proper authorization poses significant safety risks, including potential collisions with aircraft, which can result in severe damage and endanger lives.

The MIAA advises all drone operators that they must be aware of and follow all relevant restrictions set by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), he added.

He also warned that non-compliance with CAAP drone operation regulations may result in serious legal consequences, including substantial fines and imprisonment.

To monitor and enforce these regulations, the MIAA works closely with local law enforcement and the CAAP, Ines added.

Bungag said that the MIAA supports the CAAP’s commitment to ensure the safety of all air travelers and asks for the cooperation of drone operators and the general public to refrain from any drone activity near the airport.

Towards this end, Bungag said the MIAA reminds the public that safety is a shared responsibility by all.

For more information on drone regulations and safety guidelines, please visit the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) regulations section at http://www.caap.gov.ph., she added.

Ines meanwhile said:”We encourage the public to report any suspicious drone activities within a set radius to the nearest local authorities in your area. Public vigilance is crucial to maintaining the safety and security of our airspace.”