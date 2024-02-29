MIAA GM Ines orders sanitation measures amid ‘surot’ issue

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a social media post of a passenger who claimed to have been bitten by bed bugs or ‘surot’ while using the rattan chairs at the NAIA Terminal, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines ordered the immediate pullout of the said chairs alongside sanitation measures in all of the NAIA terminals.

It will be recalled that the said passenger posted a photo of her bed bug bites on her thighs and other parts of the body. In the same post, she also warned other passengers not to use the rattan chairs at the NAIA Terminal 2 which she said caused her insect bites.

In a statement meanwhile, Ines ensured that rigid sanitation measures are already being implemented at the NAIA Terminals to ensure that other facilities will not be affected.

“A directive was also given for the conduct of comprehensive facility inspections and enhanced sanitation measures,” said public affairs office chief Ma. Consuelo Bungag.

Bungag said that Ines also wants a follow-up report within 24 hours from all the terminal managers to know the results of the implemented sanitation measures.

“MIAA General Manager Eric Ines immediately ordered the Terminal Managers to look into the matter and provide him with a report within 24 hours stating the circumstances surrounding the incidents and their recommended corrective actions to put an end to this problem,” said Bungag.

The MIAA, she said, is also apologizing to the passengers who may have been victimized by the ‘bed bugs’ adding that the MIAA medical teams were on hand to immediately provide the needed medical assistance to those affected.

Ines also assured that all the furniture that may breed bed bugs have also been removed permanently from the NAIA terminals.

It will be recalled that the said rattan chairs were put in the said airport terminals in April last year as part of the efforts of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to give the airport ‘Filipino touch.’