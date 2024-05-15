MIAA is always ready to respond to emergencies, GM Ines assures

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eric Ines assured the public that the MIAA emergency services teams are on alert 24 hours to respond to any type of emergency within the NAIA complex.

He also expressed the authority’s readiness to assist in emergency incidents in nearby areas outside NAIA when the need arises.

“The Medical Division and the Fire and Rescue Division comprise the MIAA Emergency Services Department. Its complement of around 300 personnel of medical doctors with various areas of specialization, nurses, nursing aides and firefighters regularly undergo trainings on aviation emergency preparedness to keep them abreast with the latest in internationally accepted standards in their fields of practice consistent with the ICAO manual on Standards and Recommended Practices.,” Ines explained.

The airport GM also expressed elation over the appreciation received by the MIAA’s Terminal 3 medical team, with the assurance that their emergency responders are highly-trained and ready to perform life-saving procedures when needed.

It will be recalled that last May 10, the MIAA Medical Terminal 3 rushed to the pre-departure area after receiving a sick call reporting about an elderly passenger who apparently showed no sign of life.

Upon arriving at the scene, the patient was unresponsive but was breathing. The team led by Dr. Blesylda Tatad Busto along with her team of nurses and nurse assistants, administered necessary post cardiac arrest emergency procedures thereby arousing the patient from a deep state of rest.

Thereafter, an oxygen rate of five liters per minute was given to the patient. She was immediately rushed to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) using a MIAA ambulance where she was endorsed to the MMC emergency medical team accompanied by her family.

The passenger together with her family was waiting for boarding for their domestic flight when the incident occurred.

Dr. Busto sincerely thanked the appreciation extended by the patient’s family while humbly stating that they just did their job.

Dr. Busto and her team are scheduled to be given recognition in MIAA’s June flag raising ceremony on order of Ines.

Ines added: ” great work for our Medical Response Teams. That was a good response by our Duty T3 Medical Team. Also, an outstanding way of appreciation by RMN owner Eric Canoy. Well done and good work for our Medical Team!”