MIAA OIC-GM Co appeals for understanding as MIAA improves NAIA 3 electrical system

Delivering on its promise to complete the electrical systems’ rehabilitation and upgrade as soon as possible, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Officer-in-Charge general manager Bryan Co announced the implementation of a series of activities that are expected to bring marked improvement to the current state and condition of NAIA Terminal 3’s electrical system.

In connection with this, Co said that a four-hour power interruption in limited areas of the terminal was scheduled on Tuesday to pave the way for the replacement of defective medium voltage power cables and vacuum circuit breakers in two of the Terminal’s substations.

“We apologize for the inconvenience due to this scheduled limited power interruption. This is an inevitable consequence of our commitment to rehabilitate and upgrade our T3 electrical systems,” MIAA said.

Co said that MIAA generator sets will be providing temporary power to the following areas: Air Asia office, Boarding Gates 101-112, moving walkways and elevators at Levels 2 and 3 of the international wing, Level 1 offices, food and retail outlets located at the south concourse of the Terminal.

“Schedule of shutdown in the subject areas will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. of August 8 and necessarily on August 9, if energization activities cannot be completed within the 4-hour window. It is expected that the power interruption will have no impact to flight operations.,” he said.

Co assures the public that the MIAA remains true to its commitment to further improve services at the NAIA’s premier terminals.