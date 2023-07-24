MIAA OIC-GM welcomes PBBM order lifting RP’s public health emergency status

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) officer-in-charge general manager Bryan Co said that the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to lift the country’s COVID-19 public health emergency status in the country is a welcome move.

“We are very supportive of these measures as we return to pre-pandemic protocols to support the reopening of our economy,” Co said.

He added that the move is also aligned with the national program to promote tourism and business development in the Philippines.

The lifting of the state of public health emergency is contained in Presidential Proclamation 297 and is backed by Department Order 2023-017 of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

It will be recalled that last March 15, 2023, the MIAA has made the wearing of masks inside the NAIA complex optional.

Co said the last restriction was on public transport which means inside aircraft, buses, etc.

Meanwhile, Co said that passenger volume and flight movement at the NAIA showed an upward trend in the first half of this year.

The MIAA, according to public affairs officer Connie Bungag, recorded a total of 22,221,933 international and domestic passengers from January to June 2023, an increase of 78% versus the same period last year and only 8% lower than the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Flight movements, on the other hand, registered at 135,883, up by 42% for the same period in 2022 and equivalent to 100% of the flights handled at NAIA in the first half of 2019.

“We are pleased to experience these surges in statistics—a strong indication that passengers have regained the confidence to travel again. The double-digit surge in our flight movements and passenger volume is enough ground for optimism that the aviation industry is steadily heading towards full recovery,” said Co.