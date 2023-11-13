MIAA releases invitation to bid for Nayong Pilipino perimeter fences, Philippine Village

332 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) released an invitation to bid for the installation of perimeter fences, former Nayong Pilipino and the Philippine village Hotel compound beside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 which had been abandoned for 20 years.

The move of the MIAA is meant to secure the whole areas and prevent them from becoming a possible breeding ground for bad elements, even as the structures’ integrity could also pose a safety risk to the airport security.

The invitation to bid for the installation of perimeter fences worth more than P2 million was posted in the MIAA website three days ago.

Interested bidders party are advised to secure their documents for proper procedures than 12 noon of November 14, 2023.

It was learned that MIAA general manager Bryan Co already wrote to Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano to raise security concerns about the property.

“Given its abandoned state, the building’s security has become increasingly compromised, making it susceptible to trespassing, vandalism and other criminal activities,” Co wrote.

“The possible presence of these criminal elements not only jeopardizes the smooth functioning of the airport terminal but also raises serious concerns about the possibility of terrorist activities being planned or executed from within the structure and undermines the overall safety of the area. As such, we ask for your intervention for MIAA to be allowed to secure the area,” Co added.