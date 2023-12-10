MIAA to close year on high note with improved passenger volume and on-time performance

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is poised to close the year on a high note with a consistent rise in passenger volume and flight movement at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Confidently, MIAA general manager Bryan Co reported a passenger count of 3,813,781 for November 2023, inclusive of 2,019,882 domestic and 1,793,899 international travelers, adding that the figure marks a robust 23% surge compared to the same period last year and mirrors 97% of the passenger count in November 2019—the last full year unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simultaneously, he said NAIA saw a strong increase in flight movement last November, exceeding the records of both 2022 and 2019. The 24,120 commercial, cargo, and utility flights—14,520 domestic and 9,600 international—manifest a 13% increment from November 2022 and a 7% growth from November 2019.

Co remains confident that NAIA is well-positioned to meet its year-end projections of 45 million passengers and 275,000 flights, approximating to 94% of 2019’s full-year passenger volume and 1% above 2019’s full-year total flight movement.

He also expressed optimism, stating, “Our confidence is fueled by the impressive 11-month totals, in which we have already accommodated 41,213,734 passengers and 254,174 flights at NAIA, and the anticipated passenger surge during the festive season in December.”

NAIA’s upward trajectory is further bolstered by a notable improvement in the on-time performance (OTP) of commercial flights. NAIA reported an average OTP of 81% in November, following 82% in October and 80% in September. This momentum has been regained after a dip to 60% in early June due to operational disruptions due to weather and global supply chain issues affecting the fleet of major airlines. The quick recovery was made possible through proactive and collaborative measures implemented by aviation stakeholders.

Co highlighted the impressive OTP ratings of the top three local carriers, with Philippine Airlines (including PAL Express) recording an average OTP of 84% in November, followed by Cebu Pacific Air (including Cebgo) at 83%, and AirAsia Philippines at 77%.

In terms of foreign airlines’ OTP ranking, Ethiopian Airlines topped the list with a perfect score of 100% on 34 flights, followed closely by ZIPAIR with 98% on 60 flights. Other airlines within the top ten include All Nippon Airways, Jeju Air, Air China, Kuwait Airways, Saudia, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines and United Airlines.

“The exceptional OTP of our major local airlines, accounting for 81% of all flights at NAIA, is truly commendable. This impressive performance not only demonstrates their dedication to operational excellence but also significantly enhances the overall efficiency of our airport system,” Co said.