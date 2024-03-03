MIAA to meet its pest control people

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A MEETING is set to be held by Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) officials, led by general manager Eric Ines, with its airport housekeeping, exterminators and other related service providers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to address the issue of bed bugs and rat whose presence had been reported in the airport premises recently.

Also expected to be in attendance are the medical and quarantine staff of the airport.

It was learned that the MIAA immediately summoned its pest control people following the sightings of bed bugs and a rat, saying such condition is highly unacceptable.

The MIAA assured that apart from the disinfections at the premier airport terminals, a review of the housekeeping and pest control service providers int he airport will also be done.

“Kung ano pa mang peste yan— ipis, surot, rodent, anay, ang expectation siyempre, ng airport, inengage namin ang services nila as experts on that field of extermination, then we should have an expectation na wala pong ganitong mga pest or rodents sa ating airport,” said MIAA Head Executive Assistant Chris Bendijo.

Prior to this, passengers complained over social media of having been bitten by bed bugs in the rattan chairs placed at the NAIA Terminal 2.

This was followed by a video that went viral, which showed a rat running over lighting fixtures and which elicited surprised reactions from passengers at the departure area of the NAIA Terminal 3.

Ines assured that the MIAA is working double time to improve the services and operations at the country’s premier airport terminal.

“Whether it’s still our time, before the privatization, until privatization and even after we act as regulators, our only hope is to improve our airport. Wala naman po kaming ibang hangad dito,” said Bendijo.