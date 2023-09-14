Micro rice retailers in Western Visayas get SLP-cash aid from DSWD

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Micro retailers affected by the rice price cap receive Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday (September 13) in two separate payouts held in Iloilo City and Negros Occidental.

The DSWD, through its Field Office Western Visayas (FO VI), disbursed a total of Php 720,000 subsidy to small business owners to help them cope with the losses due to the imposition of price cap on rice.

“This is only the first batch of releasing. DSWD and DTI are working together to ensure that micro retailers are provided the aid that they need. We are doing everything to help them as fast as we could,” DSWD Western Visayas Regional Director Atty. Carmelo N. Nochete assured the beneficiaries.

Present during the payout In Iloilo City were Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Director Ermelinda Pollentes, Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Executive Director Dennis Arpia, Iloilo City Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, and DSWD SLP-ERS Focal Person Mary Ann Masculino.

Meanwhile, the payout in Negros Occidental was attended by DSWD Assistant Regional Director for Operations Arwin Razo along with DTI Assistant Regional Director Rachel Nufable, DA Assistant Regional Director Engr. Jose Albert Barrogo, and Bacolod City Administrator Atty. Pacifico Maghari III.