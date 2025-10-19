Minors who sowed violence in Sept. 21 rallies in Manila made to undergo community service

416 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 55 minors who were reportedly involved in the September 21 violence during the anti-corruption rallies in Manila were ordered to undergo a diversion program in exchange for their release by the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

The said minors began rendering community service on October 17, following a meeting held by Manila Department of Social Welfare Director Jay Dela Fuente with their parents.

In that meeting, Dela Fuente reminded them of their responsibility to properly guide and discipline their children and that the laws also hold minors accountable for their actions.

On the other hand, the parents of the Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) committed to cooperate in helping clean the city and to personally supervise their children while they undergo the said diversion program, the goal of which is to help the minors youth reform through counseling, values formation and community service It is also meant to teach them the values of discipline, respect and positive behavior, among other.

The program is part of an agreement in accordance with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 (Republic Act No. 9344), as amended by RA 10630, a law that allows CICL to be diverted from formal judicial proceedings and instead placed into community-based programs that focus on restorative justice rather than punishment.

Said minors were rounded up after carrying out acts of violence during the September rallies in Manila. Such acts included mauling cops, burning and damaging public and private properties and storming a hotel and stealing from it and its employees too.