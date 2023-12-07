Minors with disabilities to be included soon in sectors receiving monthly cash aid – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo working together for the inclusion of minors with disabilities (MWDs) in the list of sectors who receive monthly financial assistance from the city government of Manila. Also in photo is Councilor Fa Fugoso who principally authored the ordinance granting such allowance. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Manila city government is planning to already include in its list of cash aid beneficiaries minors with disabilities (MWDs).

This was announced by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she directed Manila Department of Social Welfare headed by Re Fugoso to compile the list necessary for the implementation of the plan.

Lacuna’s pronouncement is pursuant to Ordinance 8991 which was passed by the Manila City Council recently and principally authored by Councilor Fa Fugoso (3rd district).

Thus, the lady mayor thanked the Manila City Council, particularly Vice Mayor Yul Servo who also serves as its presiding officer, majority floorleader Councilor Jong Isip, Fugoso and all the other councilors who supported the swift passage of the said ordinance which included the said MWDs in the list of those covered by the city’s social amelioration program (SAP).

As such, Lacuna said the concerned minors will soon receive ₱500 in monthly allowance from the city government of Manila.

Lacuna said she is but too happy to embrace the MWDs and also provide for them even in a small way.

According to Servo, Ordinance 8991 passed last September 19, 2023, amended Ordinances 8565 and 8756, which granted the same allowance only to adult persons with disabilities (PWDs), apart from seniors and solo parents residing in Manila.

Under the amendment introduced by Fugoso, all PWDs aged 59 and below will be entitled to ₱500 monthly if they have been residing in the city for the last six months.

Too, their names must appear on the list of PWDs compiled by the Manila Department of Social Welfare headed by Re Fugoso.

They must also be registered voters of Manila, except for minors whose parents or legal guardians must, however, be registered as voters in the city, she added.

“This ordinance will lessen the burden to the families of minor PWDs and make these children happier. The listing and verification will fall under the supervision of the Manila Department of Social Welfare”, said Councilor Fa Fugoso in her sponsorship speech.

Presently, the city government provides monthly financial aid to senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, Grade 12 students and students from the two city-run schools, namely Pamantasan ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila.