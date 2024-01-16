MIRU reacts re Allegations of election failures in Iraq and DR Congo

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The allegations of election failures due to Miru’s technology are false, as the company designs, develops, and manufactures secure electoral systems that are of international standard.

In a statement, Miru said “the governments of Iraq and the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo have been using our machines for several consecutive elections since 2018, and have continued to show trust in our technology even after their administrations and ruling parties have shifted.”

“The election committee of DR Congo provided us a certificate of satisfaction following their elections, and there were also third-party organizations such as the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq observing all elections in Iraq and declaring them as fair and successful,” it said.

The Iraqi Prime Minister himself, it added, has mentioned that the most recent 2023 elections included “a notable success” due to the way the elections proceeded in Kirkuk, “overcoming delays that persisted since 2005.”

The Commission Electorale Nationale Independante (CENI), the body that oversees elections in Congo, issued a certification expressing its satisfaction on the equipment that it procured from our company in 2023, including electronic voting devices, ballot accessories and reconfiguration parts, the statement said.

“The chairman of CENI also confirmed that our company fulfilled the services and obligations in a diligent, efficient and economical manner, in accordance with efficient techniques and practices. Miru is committed to an efficient and honest electoral system, as we have done so in several countries all over the world including our home of South Korea since 2005,” it added.