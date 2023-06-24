222 SHARES Share Tweet

MALATE representative Gabrielle Lanzter bagged the Miss Manila 2023 title during the Coronation Night held in the evening of June 23 at the Metropolitan Theater.

A total of 22 women vied for the prestigious title of Miss Manila 2023, which showcased their beauty, intelligence and commitment to making a positive impact in their community.

Mayor Honey Lacuna herself crowned and sashed Lanzter, assisted by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, tourism department chief Charlie Dungo and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Lugene Ang. Lanzter was also handed a bouquet of flowers and a check for P1 million.

The other winners are as follows: Miss Manila 2023 2nd Runner Up – Francine Tajanlangit, representing Roxas Boulevard; Miss Manila 2023 1st Runner Up – Karen Nicole Piccio of Pureza, Sta. Mesa; Miss Manila Charity – Anne De Mesa of Sta, Mesa and Miss Manila Tourism – Angela Okol of Paco.

Lacuna expressed pride for the Manila beauties who joined the competition, saying ‘beyond the glitz and glamour, the Miss Manila pageant serves as a celebration of womanhood, empowerment and the vibrant spirit of Manila.’

She said that all candidates passed through a face- to- face interview until the board of judges came up with its final, official list of candidates who were presented and donned with sash.

“All our lovely girls underwent the pre-qualification process and were selected according to their submitted credentials and video footages,” as she also expressed hope that they enjoyed their journey which hopefully would serve as “an opportunity to hone and shine in your inner and outer character as the woman of the future.”

Lacuna thanked all those who joined and helped mount and revive the said project which was halted due to the 2020 pandemic.

The said pageant is one of the highlights of the celebration of the city’s 452nd founding anniversary on June 24.