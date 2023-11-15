MMDA suspends Nebrija

83 SHARES Share Tweet

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes announced the suspension of MMDA Task Force Special Operations Unit Head Col. Bong Nebrija following what Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. branded as ‘malicious’ reporting that he was in a convoy that used the EDSA Busway.

Artes himself made the announcement after he and Nebrija personally went to the Senate to ask for the senator’s forgiveness.

According to Artes, Nebrija’s suspension takes effect beginning Thursday, November 16 and will last for 15 to 30 days.

Artes said there was a violation committed for the information leakage regarding motorists being apprehended, which should not have been the case.

“Ang decision po ng management when we discussed it kanina, we will suspend Col. Nebrija pending investigation po kung ano talaga ang nangyari,” Artes said.

Before this, Nebrija reportedly said that Revilla was in the convoy that was flagged down for illegally using the EDSA busway.

This was vehemently denied by Revilla who sought for Nebrija to come to the Senate and explain.

Nebrija apologized and claimed a traffic enforcer informed him that Revilla was in the convoy which was stopped at the na EDSA busway sa Mandaluyong City on Wednesday morning.

“I’m really sorry. I already apologized kanina. Tao lang po tayo lahat, nagkakamali. E ngayon kung nagkamali po yung enforcer ko as a commander of the task force, the buck ends with me,” Nebrija said.