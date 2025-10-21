Home>News>MOA signed by BOC, LTO to tighten control on imported vehicle registration, combat smuggling
News

MOA signed by BOC, LTO to tighten control on imported vehicle registration, combat smuggling

Itchie G. Cabayan4
Ariel Nepomuceno
BOC chief Ariel Nepomuceno inspects an intercepted vehicle turned over by LTO to the bureau. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN an effort to ramp up a strategic partnership to tighten controls on imported vehicle registration and combat smuggling of vehicles, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was entered into by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

According to BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, the agreement shows a collaborative effort between the BOC and LTO in promoting transparency and coordinated enforcement.

He said: “This mutual cooperation with the LTO reinforces our shared goal of ensuring transparency, efficiency, and strict compliance with customs laws and other government regulations. By working together, we want to make sure that every vehicle import and registration process is handled with the highest standards of integrity.”

Nepomuceno added that the initiative reflects the BOC’s commitment under its new administration to uphold President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive for stronger and more unified action against smuggling in all its forms, ensuring that government revenues are properly collected.

Under the agreement, the two agencies will improve data sharing for key documents such as Certificates of Payment, Certificates of Registration and Official Receipts. They will also form a joint task force to lead enforcement operations against unlawfully-imported vehicles, including those misclassified or misdeclared, in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and other related violations.

Too, the MOA is designed to safeguard the public by helping deter fraudulent practices, curbing unfair competition, and protecting government revenues vital to national development.

Further solidifying the partnership formed under this agreement, the LTO, led by Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao, turned over one unit of Lamborghini Urus to the BOC that was recently intercepted by LTO personnel in the Bonifacio Global City area, allowing the BOC to carry out the necessary legal and customs processes.

Within 30 days of signing the MOA, the BOC and LTO will form a Joint Technical Working Group (TWG) tasked with developing and implementing the necessary rules and guidelines for the effective implementation of the agreement.

This initiative highlights the BOC’s commitment under Commissioner Nepomuceno’s leadership to modernize operations, strengthen integrity and ensure that government services remain accountable, transparent and responsive to the public’s call for a more credible and reliable governance.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

South African Shabu
The suspect (seated, right) and the drugs confiscated from him. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

South African man arrested at MCIA for smuggling P27M worth of shabu

Itchie G. Cabayan
A 32-year-old male South African was arrested upon arrival from Hong-Kong via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, while carrying shabu worth
Counterfeit sneakers
News

‘Branded’ counterfeit sneakers seized by BOC in Pasay City

Itchie G. Cabayan
Branded sneakers that include Nike, Adidas, Converse, Crocs, Jordan, Onitsuka Tiger, Vans, Havaianas, Birkenstock, Anello, Lacoste and Disney were seized
Kush
The drugs found by authorities worth P1.8 million. (JERRY S. TAN)
News

Over P1.8-M worth of Kush from US intercepted by BOC

Itchie G. Cabayan
KUSH or marijuana worth over P1.8 million and reportedly from California, USA, was intercepted by personnel from the Bureau of
Paihi
Photo shows the two ships involved in ‘paihi’ which were impounded by the BOC. (BONG SON)
News

BOC intercepts two ships in ‘paihi’ of unmarked fuel

Itchie G. Cabayan
TWO ships said to be involved in the 'paihi' scheme of P20-M unmarked fuel were impounded by the Bureau of