‘Model by day, Gangster by night’ wanted for heinous crimes nabbed by BI

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A Belgian model wanted for heinous crimes was apprehended by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reiterated that fugitives are not welcome in the country, even as he commended the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy for the apprehension.

“Fugitives are not welcome in the Philippines. We are committed to upholding the law. We will not allow our country to be a safe haven for those who seek to escape justice,” Tansingco said.

In his report, Sy said that Debie was tagged as an undesirable alien after the agency received information regarding the latter’s criminal activities, adding that the fugitive is also the subject of an Interpol red notice issued in March of this year, requesting countries to locate and arrest him.

A European arrest warrant was issued against him by the Court of First Instance of East Flanders, Ghent Section in Belgium, for multiple grave offenses, including the torture of minors, participation in a criminal organization, and serious drug-related charges in violation of the Belgian Penal Code.

Sy said reports from foreign news outlets have detailed the heinous nature of Debie’s crimes, including an incident where he severed the ear of a 17-year-old boy after losing a stash of cocaine.

Debie is in the custody of the BI, detained at the facility in Bicutan, Taguig, pending his deportation.