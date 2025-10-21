Modern 6,000-square-meter food hall opens at NAIA 3

222 SHARES Share Tweet

IN an effort to give passengers a first taste of the ongoing transformation of the country’s main gateway, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private consortium operating the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), announced the opening of its brand-new Mezzanine Food Hall at the NAIA Terminal 3.

“The new Food Hall is part of our effort to make travel through NAIA more comfortable and convenient for passengers. While we upgrade systems to make the airport run more efficiently, we are also transforming the areas passengers see, feel, and spend time in,” said NNIC President Ramon S. Ang.

He also said that by yearend, NAIA will also open an All-Filipino Food Hall and a Food Village — both located in Terminal 3 — featuring homegrown brands, regional specialties, and family-friendly dining areas.

According to NNIC general manager Lito Alvarez, the food hall spanning 6,000 square meters at the mezzanine level brings together a diverse mix of local and international dining brands, designed to elevate the pre-flight experience for travelers.

Nine stores opened simultaneously, namely Kenny Rogers, Seattle’s Best Coffee, LA Chicks, Paris Baguette, KFC, Chili’s, Nanyang, BreadTalk and JCO Reserve, even as 11 more dining concepts are set to open soon, including Angel’s Pizza, Banapple, Chowking, Mama Lou’s, Marugame Udon, Mary Grace, Modern Shang, Pancake House, Popeyes, UCC and Watami. Estrel’s and Sans Rival will also open their own kiosks, completing the full lineup of the Mezzanine Food Hall.

“Beyond Terminal 3, more food halls and dining options are also being planned for Terminals 1 and 2, as part of NNIC’s broader plan to make NAIA more passenger-centric, efficient and globally competitive, while supporting Filipino businesses and creating new opportunities within the local tourism and hospitality sectors,” Alvarez said.