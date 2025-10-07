Mohammad Fakhreddine Battles Alex Lohoré For Interim Super Welterweight Crown At BRAVE 100

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially announced a blockbuster showdown for the BRAVE CF Interim Super Welterweight World Title in one of the feature attractions set to happen at the highly anticipated BRAVE 100.

On Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, reigning BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion and Hall of Famer Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine will square off with No. 2-ranked super welterweight contender Alex “Da Killing King” Lohoré.

Mohammad Fakhreddine, BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion, stated:

“This is bigger than just another fight for me. I’ve dedicated my career to BRAVE CF, and to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and then step inside the cage to chase a third World Title is a dream come true. Alex Lohoré is tough, but I’m going to show why I am the face of this organization.”

Alex Lohoré, No. 2-ranked Super Welterweight Contender, stated:

“I respect everything Moe Fakhreddine has achieved, but this is my time. I didn’t come to BRAVE CF to be a spectator; I came here to take over. On November 7, I will win that belt and prove that I am one of the best in the division.”

A cornerstone of BRAVE CF since 2017, Fakhreddine has built a legacy of highlight-reel finishes, with 16 of his 18 career victories ending inside the distance.

The Lebanese superstar has already etched his name in history as the first athlete to simultaneously hold two BRAVE CF World Titles, capturing middleweight gold in 2020 and the light heavyweight crown in 2022.

Fresh off reclaiming his middleweight strap at BRAVE CF 96 last June, Fakhreddine now looks to accomplish the unprecedented — becoming a three-division BRAVE CF World Champion.

Adding to the magnitude of the moment, “The Latest” will also be formally inducted into the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame during fight week, an honor befitting his decorated career.

Lohoré, meanwhile, enters the five-round championship clash with momentum on his side. The French veteran boasts 37 professional bouts and remains unbeaten inside the BRAVE CF cage.

Since debuting last year, the Frenchman has stormed through the competition with dominant finishes over Marcin “Bomba” Bandel and Jivko “The Bulgarian Ripper” Stoimenov, before stopping Mansur “Borz” Abdurzakov at BRAVE CF 94 this past May to secure his World Title opportunity.

With Fakhreddine chasing history and Lohoré determined to seize his first BRAVE CF gold, their collision promises to deliver fireworks in Isa Town.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.