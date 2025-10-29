Mohammad Fakhreddine Pursues Eternal Glory As BRAVE CF’s Most Decorated Athlete

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine has long been the beating heart of BRAVE Combat Federation — a pioneer, a World Champion, and a symbol of Arab mixed martial arts excellence.

Yet, as the Lebanese icon prepares to step inside the cage at BRAVE 100, he stands on the verge of achieving something no athlete in the organization’s storied history has ever done.

On Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, the reigning BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion will battle Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré, the No. 2-ranked divisional contender, for the interim super welterweight crown.

Victory would not only earn him a World Title in a different weight class but also immortalize him as the most decorated mixed martial artist in the promotion’s record books.

“It’s surreal to be in this position,” Fakhreddine reflected. “BRAVE CF believed in me from day one, and everything I’ve achieved is because they gave me a platform to showcase who I am — not just as a fighter, but as a man who never stopped chasing greatness.”

The 41-year-old veteran has reached nearly every peak available under the BRAVE CF banner.

During the pandemic era, he became the first competitor to hold BRAVE CF World Titles at once, lording over both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

Before those achievements, “The Latest” also came close to winning the inaugural BRAVE CF Openweight World Championship in 2019.

This past June, he reclaimed the vacant middleweight strap by dispatching light heavyweight king Erko “The Bounty Hunter” Jun with a thunderous first-round knockout at BRAVE CF 96 — a performance that reminded everyone why he remains a standard-bearer for Arab MMA.

But for Fakhreddine, there is still one summit left to conquer.

“I know the magnitude of what I’m trying to do,” he said. “Winning a third BRAVE CF World Title isn’t just about adding another belt to my collection; it’s about pushing myself to my absolute limit and showing that no dream is too big when you have the courage to pursue it.”

Before fight night, Fakhreddine will also receive one of the sport’s highest honors — an induction into the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame.

It’s a fitting tribute to a man whose impact transcends competition, inspiring fighters across the Arab world to dream bigger.

“Everything I’ve worked for, all the blood and sweat, it has led to this moment,” he stated. “It’s been years of sacrifice, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I know that all the hardship was worth it to stand here today.”

For Fakhreddine, BRAVE 100 isn’t simply about gold or accolades — it’s about the chance to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it.

“I won’t let anyone — Alex Lohoré included — take this away from me,” he vowed. “This is my destiny. I’ve come too far, fought too hard, and believed too deeply to let this moment slip away.”

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.