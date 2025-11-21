Mom’s consent required for clearance permit of minors traveling abroad – DSWD

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reminded the public that a mother’s consent is required for the issuance of travel clearance certificates (TCC) for minors travelling abroad through its Minors Traveling Abroad (MTA) online system.

Katherine Dela Cruz, Social Welfare Officer (SWO) IV of the MTA Centralized Processing Office, said the DSWD follows a strict process in issuing TCCs to protect Filipino children from trafficking and exploitation.

This also covers those who will travel to another country to participate in competitions, receive study grants, or attend out-of-the-country trainings.

A travel clearance is a document issued by the DSWD for minors or individuals under 18 years old traveling outside the Philippines, who are unaccompanied by their parents or by someone with parental responsibility or legal custody of the child.

“Nire-require natin ‘yung presence ng mother, even if nag-consent yung nanay at pumirma. We need them to attend the interview to confirm because marami rin po kaming nalaman ngayon na pumirma, pero during the interview, hindi nila maipakita ‘yung nanay,” SWO Dela Cruz said during the Thursday Media Forum on November 20 at the DSWD.

The social welfare officer said the MTA process follows the Family Code, which designates the mother as having sole parental authority over the child.

If the mother’s child is missing, SWO Dela Cruz said the child’s father or guardian must obtain a social case study report from the local social welfare and development office (LSWDO) of the child’s respective local government unit (LGU), as well as a blotter report.

“Basta sa lahat ng cases na missing ‘yung parent, iyon po yung requirement natin, blotter report and social case study report,” SWO Dela Cruz said.

As part of the online MTA process, applicants must submit all documentary requirements online. The DSWD social workers will conduct virtual interviews with the parents, their child or children, and any accompanying adult (if applicable) to ensure that the information provided in the online application is accurate.

Once the application is assessed and found to comply with the Department’s requirements, and the Php800 payment is processed, the DSWD will issue the online permit to the families.

SWO Dela Cruz said the DSWD’s Regional Field Offices (FOs) are always ready to assist those who cannot access the MTA online system or have no internet access.

“Magpunta lang din po sila sa Field Office, mayroon pong mga designated MTA focal doon na pwedeng mag-assist po sa kanila kung sila po ay nahihirapan sa system or hindi nila alam yung mga requirements,” the MTA social welfare officer said.

The TCC processing can be accessed through the MTA Online System at https://mta.dswd.gov.ph/ or the eGov PH mobile application. (AKDL)