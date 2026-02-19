More airlines at NAIA now use self check-in and automated gates

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which is the private operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), announced that more passengers can now use NAIA’s self check-in kiosks, automated Pre-Security screening gates and Self-Boarding gates at Terminals 1, 2 and 3, as additional airlines complete system integration and join the airport’s automated passenger processing program.

NNIC general manager Lito Alvarez said that the system, which has been progressively implemented across the airport, allows eligible passengers to check in, print boarding passes, tag their bags, clear initial security, and board flights through automated lanes, helping reduce queuing times and ease congestion at traditional counters. even as a phased activation of automated Bag Drop features is also ongoing.

It was learned that the services which are currently enabled for the following airlines and passenger categories as are follows: TERMINAL 1- Philippine Airlines: International destinations, excluding Middle East and Japan routes; Asiana Airlines: Korean nationals and foreign passengers with no visa requirements.

TERMINAL 2-Philippine Airlines: All domestic destinations; Cebu Pacific: All domestic destinations at AirAsia: All domestic destinations and TERMINAL 3- Cebu Pacific: All domestic and international destinations; AirAsia: All international destinations; United Airlines: Foreign passengers with no visa requirements; Qatar Airways: All passengers; Air Canada: All passengers.

“These systems are already operational, and we are seeing more airlines come on board as integration is completed. As participation expands, more passengers will be able to move through check-in, security, and boarding more efficiently,” Alvarez said.

He added that the automated processing systems form part of NAIA’s broader efforts to improve passenger flow and align airport operations with biometric-enabled standards used at major international hubs across Asia, the Middle East, and North America.

Meanwhile, passengers on eligible flights are encouraged to use the Self Check-in kiosks located near the check-in areas of each terminal. After printing boarding passes and bag tags, they may proceed to Bag Drop counters or automated lanes before continuing through the Pre-Security and Self-Boarding gates.

The NNIC said additional airlines and routes will be enabled in the coming months as integration work continues at the premier gateway.