The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to conduct cash-for-work (CFW) payout for college student-beneficiaries under the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

Some 625 tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs) receive Php 4,880 each on Saturday (September 16) at Taguig City University.

The total amount is equivalent to eight-day sessions of tutoring and conducting Nanay-Tatay module sessions, with a daily rate of Php 610.