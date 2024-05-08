More El Niño-affected farmers, fisherfolk in Cam Sur get DSWD aid

305 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing effort to mitigate the effects of the dry spell, the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) distribute on Tuesday (May 7) more than 1,000 family food packs (FFPs) to El Niño-stricken farmers and fisherfolk from Barangay Duran in Balatan town, Camarines Sur.

The boxes of FFPs contain 6 kilograms of rice, 10 canned goods, 5 coffee sachets, and 5 sachets of cereal drink which are enough to sustain a family of five for two days. Earlier, the Bicol Field Office also distributed FFPs to over 500 farmers from Barangay Poblacion in Ragay town, Camarines Sur.

The DSWD Bicol Office is actively coordinating with the different local government units (LGUs) in the region to ensure the timely provision of assistance to families who continue to bear the brunt of the El Niño.