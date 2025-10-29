More flights to Australia, Japan, other cities, added by PAL due to December peak travel season

443 SHARES Share Tweet

SO as to accommodate international travel demand during the holiday season and help ensure passengers enjoy smoother, more flexible journeys, Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, is expanding both flight schedules and capacity, strengthening its presence in the Philippines–Australia market with additional flights and the deployment of larger aircraft during the peak travel season.

It was learned that between mid-December 2025 and mid-January 2026, PAL will double flights on its Manila–Perth route from three to six weekly services. At the same time, flights from Manila to Melbourne will increase from five per week to a daily service.

To support the growth, PAL said it will upgrade select Manila–Brisbane services to its tri-class Airbus A330 widebody aircraft, in place of the Airbus A321neo. Perth flights will continue to be operated by the Airbus A321neo, while Melbourne will be served by the larger A330-300.

“As the country’s flag carrier, we remain committed to enhancing our network, ensuring we meet robust demand and connect travelers to more destinations during the peak travel season,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall, adding: “This commitment extends to delivering world-class excellence, heartfelt care, and providing the warmth of Filipino hospitality in every journey.”

Beyond Australia, PAL is also increasing frequencies across key international routes. Beginning October 26, 2025, Manila–Da Nang will operate daily until March 28, 2026, up from three times weekly. During the same period, Manila–Busan flights will rise from seven to eleven per week.

PAL will also increase its services to Japan this holiday season. The flag carrier is reviving its seasonal non-stop flights between Manila and Sapporo, with thrice-weekly service from November 24 to March 27.

The airline also said that an additional twelve roundtrip flights will be offered between Manila and Narita from December 18 to January 6, on top of its regular two daily flight offerings. Similarly, for the Manila–Osaka route, twelve extra roundtrips will be available from December 19 to January 7, supplementing PAL’s current two daily flights. On December 25, 27, and January 3, travelers will enjoy three more round trips between Manila and Nagoya, above its daily service.

To boost its Cebu operations to spread holiday cheer among its frequent fliers in the Visayas and Mindanao, an additional five roundtrips will be offered between Cebu and Osaka from December 25 to January 3, on top of its 4x weekly flights; while four roundtrips will be added to the Cebu-Narita route between December 28 and January 7, also above its daily flight service.

Beginning December 16, PAL is mounting thrice-weekly nonstop flights between Cebu and Guam, underscoring the airline’s long-standing commitment to expand regional access and support the growing demand for convenient travel options between the Philippines and the U.S. Pacific territory.

In the United States, Manila–Seattle services will expand from three to five times weekly starting November 25, 2025, complementing PAL’s daily flights to San Francisco and Guam, twice-daily service to Los Angeles, thrice-weekly flights to New York, and five-times-weekly service to Honolulu.

PAL said these strategic developments highlight its dedication to providing world-class service, expanded connectivity, and convenient travel options, and creating opportunities for travelers to explore and experience the Philippines’ vibrant culture and warm hospitality.