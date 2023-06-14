More Hajj flights this June – PAL

261 SHARES Share Tweet

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that it will be mounting more non-stop special flights to Medina (MED) this month, to carry Filipinos participating in the Hajj pilgrimage.

PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Vilalluna explained that Medina is located in Western Saudi Arabia and is the second holiest city in Islam. The city will serve as the gateway to Mecca for pilgrims taking PAL’s special flights, adding that PAL utilizes the modern 363-seater Airbus A330 for this mission.

The first PAL Hajj flight, PR 8654, took off at 12:12 PM last June 3, 2023 with 297 Muslim Filipinos on board. Capt. Peter Paul Basa, First Officer Herminio Paulo Disini, Second Officers Zeres Mago and Paolo Padla comprised the flight deck crew team. The 10-member cabin crew roster was led by Flight Purser Aries del Rosario.

Capt. Ng, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Guiling Mamondiong, NCMF Executive Director Tahir Ladisan, Jr. and Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo were present at the flight send-off at NAIA Terminal 1.

Aside from the special Hajj missions, PAL flies regularly to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with daily flights to Riyadh and five weekly flights to Dammam. The flag carrier also serves Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with daily flights, as well as Doha in Qatar with five weekly flights.

Capt. Ng and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Guiling Mamondiong, together with PAL Senior Vice President for General Counsel Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez and NCMF Executive Director Tahir Ladisan, Jr., signed a memorandum of agreement on the Hajj flights at the PAL headquarters recently.

“We in Philippine Airlines recognize the importance of the Hajj to our Muslim brothers and sisters here in the Philippines. As the country’s flag carrier, we support this mission,” said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng. “We look forward to serving them well as they fulfill this religious tradition.” said Ng.

“We will thoroughly prepare for this mission. As always, PAL will help in any way possible to support Muslim Filipinos in their spiritual journey,” Capt. Ng added.