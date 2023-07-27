More Metro Retail Stores Gain DTI Gold Bagwis Awards

Metro Retail supervisors hold newly conferred Gold Bagwis Seals from DTI Cebu. Photo shows (from left, top) Dinanel Samorro, Store Supervisor, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Tabok; Oliver Repuela, Store Supervisor, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Punta; Jose Maria Graciadas, Store Manager, Metro Naga; Cherymie Rosello, Store Supervisor, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Tabunok; (from left, bottom) Rose Mae Quiňanola, DTI Cebu Provincial Director; Cheva Longakit, Store Manager, Metro Danao; Emma Villoson, Store Supervisor, Metro Wholesalemart; May Sadwarny Sasedor, Area Manager, South Cebu; Judy Gilo, Store Manager, Super Metro Mambaling; Lovella Dumaguing, Store Manager, Super Metro Colon; and Ines Cajegas, DTI Cebu Division Chief, Consumer Protection

Metro Retail supervisors hold newly conferred Gold Bagwis Seals from DTI Cebu. Photo shows (from left, top) Dinanel Samorro, Store Supervisor, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Tabok; Oliver Repuela, Store Supervisor, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Punta; Jose Maria Graciadas, Store Manager, Metro Naga; Cherymie Rosello, Store Supervisor, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Tabunok; (from left, bottom) Rose Mae Quiňanola, DTI Cebu Provincial Director; Cheva Longakit, Store Manager, Metro Danao; Emma Villoson, Store Supervisor, Metro Wholesalemart; May Sadwarny Sasedor, Area Manager, South Cebu; Judy Gilo, Store Manager, Super Metro Mambaling; Lovella Dumaguing, Store Manager, Super Metro Colon; and Ines Cajegas, DTI Cebu Division Chief, Consumer Protection

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu conferred the esteemed DTI Gold Bagwis Seals upon more branches of Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) in recognition of the company’s dedication to upholding consumer rights, practicing responsible business conduct, and delivering exceptional customer service.

“We are honored to have more MRSGI stores receive multiple DTI Gold Bagwis Seals, which stand as a testament to our ongoing pursuit of providing exceptional customer experiences and conducting business with responsibility and integrity,” stated Manuel C. Alberto, President and Chief Operating Officer of Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. “These awards reflect the collective dedication of our team to uphold the highest standards in all aspects of our retail operations.”

Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. received a total of eight DTI Gold Bagwis Awards presented to various store locations, including Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Punta, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Tabok, Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Tabunok, Metro Danao, Metro Market Naga, and Metro Wholesalemart. Additionally, Super Metro Colon and Super Metro Mambaling were recognized for their continuous compliance, having been reassessed and renewed for their exceptional performance.

This recent recognition adds to MRSGI’s collection of DTI Gold Bagwis awards – a total count of 47 — which underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing top-notch service to its valued customers.

In addition, Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. is proud to include Metro Legazpi and Metro Baybay among the recognized awardees. Each received two DTI Gold Bagwis Awards – one for Supermarket and another for Department Store. This recognition further highlights MRSGI’s commitment to upholding excellence and responsible retail practices.