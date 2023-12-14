More passenger push carts rolled out in Davao airport

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Davao International Airport General Manager Engr. Rex Obcena reported that 50 units of push carts have been donated and delivered by Gaisano Group of Companies.

General Manager Obcena expressed his gratitude to Mr. JR Gaisano for their “great help and early Christmas present.”

According to Obcena, he also conceptualized and designed an improvised pushcart using sturdy tubular steel frames, which have been fabricated and improved by one of the airport’s building and grounds personnel Ramon Francisco.

In addition, Obcena hopes to have these push carts tested prior to commissioning and later on, fabricating more units.

Davao International Airport operates four inbound and outbound international commercial flights, two international cargo flights and 70 inbound and outbound domestic flights daily. Due to the high influx of passengers, more push carts are being required to accommodate this increase. Hence, DIA has mobilized more retrieving personnel, rendering overtime duty during the entire Christmas season.

DIA also sought the commitment of porters to help, and requested CAAP Security and Intelligence personnel to assist in monitoring push cart retrieval in the parking area.

CAAP-DIA is continually addressing these concerns as it hopes to have more push carts procured in 2024.