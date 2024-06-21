More Proudly Made in the Philippines Paints Pass Third-Party Lead Safe Paint® Certification

360 SHARES Share Tweet

(A-Plus Paints pass independent Lead Safe Paint® verification)

Talisay City/Quezon City. A-Plus and three other paint products of FH Colors & Coatings Corp. have been certified “lead safe” following a meticulous third-party verification confirming compliance with the strictest regulatory standard for lead content in paints.

“SCS Global Services is delighted to announce that A-Plus, Glazer, Hanscoat and Kali paints have passed the Lead Safe Paint® (LSP®) verification procedures with flying colors. Consumers can be confident that these paints conform to the Philippine ban on lead additives in paints, and pose no lead exposure risks to children, workers and women in particular,” said Rob Emelander, Program Manager, SCS Global Services. “We thank FH Colors & Coatings Corp. for their trust and the EcoWaste Coalition and the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) for their steady and reliable support.”

“In line with our company’s vision of being the paint of choice for every Filipino home, A-Plus Paint offers world-class quality products that stem from our genuine passion and pursuit of excellence. We take pride in this huge achievement, which we dedicate to the Filipino consumers who deserve nothing less than high quality, lead safe paints at prices within reach. Our company is committed to continuous product innovations to meet quality and safety standards that will address our customers’ needs and expectations as we paint the Filipino dream,” stated Ino Marquinez, Vice President for Corporate Affairs, FH Colors & Coatings, Corp., which has over 30-year experience in producing best quality architectural, industrial, marine and automotive coatings.

To celebrate this historic achievement and also as a way of giving back to the community, the FH Colors & Coatings Corp., joined by various supporters, led a repainting activity at Liberation Park, Talisay City, Cebu Province using certified lead safe paints.

“The attainment of LSP® certificates for your esteemed products underscores the meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality that are hallmarks of FH Colors & Coatings Corp. This certification not only reflects the superior standards upheld by your company but also reinforces your position as a leader in the industry, setting a precedent for others to follow,” said Reginald Yu, President, Philippine Paint & Coatings Association, Inc. (PPCAI).

“Exposure to lead causes irreversible neurological impairments among young children, negatively impacting their brain development which will manifest throughout their entire lives. Keeping this in mind, the decision taken by FH Colors & Coatings Corp. to eliminate the use of lead in paint production will help provide a healthy and safe environment for children to live and learn,” said Jeiel Guarino, Global Lead Paint Elimination Campaigner, IPEN.

“The presence of lead-containing paint products in the market with ‘lead-free’ or ‘no lead’ claims makes a trustworthy third-party LSP® certification all the more necessary,” said Manny Calonzo, Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition. “The LSP® on the can offers paint consumers safety and peace of mind.”

The LSP® certification program independently verifies and confirms that a product’s lead content does not exceed 90 parts per million (ppm), the legal limit under the DENR A.O. 2013-24, or the Chemical Control Order (CCO) for lead and its compounds, and also the recommended limit under the UN Model Law and Guidance for Regulating Lead Paint.

Duly certified products are authorized to put the LSP® logo on the paint cans, giving consumers a useful visual guide on which products on the store rack satisfy the 90 ppm regulatory standard.

Launched in 2015, the program was developed by IPEN with inputs from various stakeholders such as the Philippine Association of Paint Manufacturers (now called the PPCAI) and the EcoWaste Coalition.

