More than 100 companies being probed for using fake docs in VISA application – BI

As part of the stringent auditing of its verification and compliance division (VCD), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that a list of more than 100 companies are undergoing verification for submission of spurious documents in their visa application.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the bureau is now focusing its attention on the recent modus it has uncovered and is now working with the Department of Justice in uncovering aliens who use fake companies to obtain working visas as part of its massive campaign to remove illegal aliens in the country.

“This serves as a warning that we will not tolerate falsification of any kind. We are serious in our intent to rid the country of illegal aliens, and we will continue to run after those who attempt to coddle such violators,” he added.

Tansingco said these foreign nationals are suspected to have used the services of unscrupulous individuals who provided documents of fake companies.

“We have relayed the initial findings to the SOJ this October. This is a continuing audit and we have already initiated the cancellation of the visas for those aliens petitioned by fake companies,” he added.

“We are one with the DOJ in our mutual desire to put an end to illicit practices that abuse the visa issuance system and likewise see the need to reorganize the way the Philippine government issues visas to foreign nationals both in and out the country,” Tansingco further said.

The internal auditing was prompted by massive raids of local law enforcement agencies uncovering scam hubs and prostitution dens posing as legitimate companies.

Tansingco said that he has ordered the immediate blacklisting of foreign nationals petitioned by said fake companies who are outside the country. Those who are in the country, Tansingco said, are ordered to leave and are included in the BI’s blacklist.

The BI Chief also said that the accreditation of liaison officers who attempt to submit applications petitioned by fake companies may be revoked.