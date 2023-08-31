More than 1,800 typhoon-affected individuals in Bicol receive cash aid from DSWD

More than 1,800 residents of the provinces of Masbate and Camarines Sur who were affected by typhoons 'Egay' and 'Falcon' receive cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development 's (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office during the payout activity held on August 24 to 25.

More than 1,800 residents of the provinces of Masbate and Camarines Sur who were affected by typhoons 'Egay' and 'Falcon' receive cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development 's (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office during the payout activity held on August 24 to 25.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office 5 (Bicol Region), provided financial assistance to some 1,899 disaster-hit individuals in the region through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The AICS beneficiaries were residents of the provinces of Masbate and Camarines Sur who were adversely affected by Typhoons Egay and Falcon in July, according to Donna Osial, the AICS Head of the DSWD Bicol Region.

Each individual received Php 4,000 in cash aid, with a total disbursement of PHP7.4 million during the payout activities held on August 24 to 25.

“The 1,838 beneficiaries were from Masbate province and 61 from Camarines Sur province consisting of farmers, fishermen, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and marginalized workers,” Osial said.

The AICS serves as a social safety net or stop-gap measure to support the recovery of individuals and families suffering from unexpected life events or crises like disasters.