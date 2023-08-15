More than 7,000 food packs delivered to Batanes residents

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Cagayan Valley Regional Office, facilitates the loading of 1,700 family food packs (FFPs) from Cawag, Subic, Zambales for delivery to Batanes province this week.

The DSWD Field Office 2 warehouse personnel were generously assisted by elements of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The DSWD FO-2 also previously conveyed 3,000 FFPs at Sual Fish Port in Pangasinan bound for Batanes through the assistance of the Philippine Army (PA), Office of Civil Defense in Regions 1 (Ilocos) and 2 (Cagayan Valley) and the DSWD’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB).

To date, the Department has prepositioned a total of 7,700 food packs to provide resource augmentation to the island province of Batanes.