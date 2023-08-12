Mother of 17-year-old boy shot by Navotas police arrives in RP

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Rodaliza Baltazar, the mother of 17-year-old Jemboy who was killed by Navotas policemen on August 2 in what the Philippine National Police (PNP) described as a case of mistaken identity, arrived Friday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 from Qatar.

She was met at the airport by representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) upon arrival at the airport on board Philippine Airlines flight PR 685 from Qatar.

Rodaliza had sought repatriation assistance from the Philippine government after learning that her son Jemboy was killed by the police.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said Baltazar “had been hiding from Qatari authorities and working odd jobs after running away from her employer last year.”

Immigration officials at the airport questioned Mrs. Baltazar and processed her travel documents upon arrival in the country.

The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will provide P100,000 in financial assistance and shoulder the costs of her repatriation as well as the funeral and burial expenses of her son.

Based on reports, Navotas policemen were pursuing a suspect in a shooting incident whom they believed was hiding in a boat when the incident happened. Allegedly, the policemen mistook Baltazar as the subject of their manhunt after the victim jumped out of the boat and into the water.