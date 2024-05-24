‘Move Manila-Car Free Sunday’ holds grand launch on May 26

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo (middle), with (from right) DPS chief Nicole Amurao, chief of staff Joshue Santiago and Councilor Philip Lacuna and (left) MDRRMO head Arnel Angeles at the signing of the ordinance authored by Councilor Philip that paved the implementation of the 'Move Manila Carless Sundays" program. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo (middle), with (from right) DPS chief Nicole Amurao, chief of staff Joshue Santiago and Councilor Philip Lacuna and (left) MDRRMO head Arnel Angeles at the signing of the ordinance authored by Councilor Philip that paved the implementation of the 'Move Manila Carless Sundays" program. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S all systems go for the grand launch of the ‘Move Manila Car-Free Sunday‘ on Roxas Boulevard this coming Sunday, May 26.

Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Councilor Philip Lacuna (6th district), who authored the ordinance that paved the way for the said program, will lead City Hall officials, employees and residents in the activities lined up for the day.

The mayor has also directed the city’s field personnel to continously check the road and sidewalk conditions on the northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard which will be closed to traffic fof the holding of the said program.

Mayor Honey also ordered Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) chief Dennis Viaje to put the rerouting map and traffic personnel in total readiness for the event.

Councilor Philip said that among other activitiea, a Zumba competition will also be held with different school Parent-Teachers Associations (Manila SPTAs) participating in it.

On the pilot implementation of the program this coming Sunday, he said delegations from various sectors in Manila will be joining fitness buffs in the activities like walking, jogging, running, biking, skateboarding or roller skating.

The mayor assured that road marshals will be present to ensure the orderly flow of people and activities with everyone’s safety as the paramount concern.

Among the groups invited include the Barangay Councils and Sangguniang Kabataan, city hall officials, non-government organizations, school parent-teachers associations, sports clubs, running clubs and cycling clubs.

“There will be first aid stations and water stations. If people want to have their blood pressure checked, the first aid stations will be there to do that. The water stations are there to make sure people are hydrated and protected against heat stress,” the mayor stated.

The Councilor said that the stretch of Roxas Boulevard from Quirino Avenue to P. Burgos Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m to 9a.m. starting this Sunday and every Sunday thereafter based on the ordinance he filed and signed by the lady mayor.

The program launching will be held at 5:30 a.m. at the corner of South Drive-Kalaw and Roxas Boulevard (beside the Museo Pambata).