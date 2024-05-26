Move Manila Carless Sunday Program pushes thru amid rains

Mayor Honey Lacuna (second from right) and Vice Mayor Yul Servo (second from left) with the leaders of the groups that received recognition for their participation in the launch of the 'Move Manila Carless Sunday' program. Behind Lacuna's right is Councilor Philip Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna (second from right) and Vice Mayor Yul Servo (second from left) with the leaders of the groups that received recognition for their participation in the launch of the 'Move Manila Carless Sunday' program. Behind Lacuna's right is Councilor Philip Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE downpour did not dampen the spirit of health buffs in the city of Manila, as the launch of the ‘Move Manila Carless Sunday’ program of the Manila city government pushed through as slated along Roxas Boulevard over the weekend with thousands participating in it.

Mayor Honey Lacuna, joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, city officials led by her husband Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan and city councilors led by 6th district Councilor Philip Lacuna, who authored the ordinance based on which the program came into being, led the launching of the ‘Move Manila Carless Sunday‘ program of the Manila city government held along Roxas Boulevard over the weekend.

The mayor led city officials and employees as well as groups of health and fitness enthusiasts in the activities held along the stretch of from Quirino Avenue to P. Burgos Street.

The program launching was held at 5:30 a.m. at the corner of South Drive-Kalaw and Roxas Boulevard (beside the Museo Pambata).

Both lanes of Roxas Boulevard covering the said stretch was closed to traffic from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday to give way to physical activities in an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle among the residents.

This will be the case every Sunday thereafter, based on the ordinance introduced by Councilor Philip and signed by Mayor Honey.

Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) chief Dennis Viaje had been directed to put in effect a rerouting map and traffic personnel in total readiness for the weekly event.

The Manila Police District headed by Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, on the other hand, was requested to ensure that road marshals will be present to ensure the orderly flow of people and activities with everyone’s safety as the paramount concern.

Too, the mayor said that first-aid stations and water stations will be put in place for those who want their blood pressure checked, before venturing into any physical activities.

At this weekend’s event, a Zumba competition was also held with different school Parent-Teachers Associations (Manila SPTAs) participating in it, even as delegations from various sectors in Manila joined fitness buffs in the activities like walking, jogging, running, biking, skateboarding and even roller skating.

Among the groups present were from the Barangay Councils and Sangguniang Kabataan, city hall officials, non-government organizations, school parent-teachers associations, sports clubs, running clubs and cycling clubs.

Lacuna meanwhile thanked food establishments along the Roxas Boulevard service road which offered promotions in support of the program.