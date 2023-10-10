Moves to preserve historic Manila Central Post Office building welcomed by PHKPost

332 SHARES Share Tweet

“We are open for any collaborations on the burnt Manila Central Post Office (MCPO) building in Lawton, Manila.

Thus said Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General Luis Carlos, as he bared that they have already taken initial steps towards restoring the fire-hit building.

He also said that PHLPost has been receiving different proposals as to the use of the building and that for as long as the IATF-CH has no reservation on the use of the building, PHLPost is open for any collaborations on the building.

“We welcome the move of Secretary Christina Frasco of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to aid in the funding of the Detailed Architectural and Engineering Study (DAES) through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA)”, said Carlos, adding that the DOT is now looking at developing the iconic building as part of a cultural circuit in the City of Manila.

Built in 1926, the Manila Central Post Office was declared an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum of the Philippines in 2018. Likewise, cultural properties with exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the country, are eligible to receive government funding for its protection, conservation and restoration. The building is a neoclassical architecture designed by Filipino’s Juan Arellano and Tomas Mapua.

The Inter Agency Task Force for Cultural Heritage (IATF-CH) is composed of cultural authorities including the DOT, PHLPost and the City of Manila, worked together in the formulation of Detailed Architectural and Engineering Study (DAES) which is now with TIEZA for the procurement process.

“As you can see, this is an integrated, multi-sectoral and collaborative process whereby different agencies come together to address complex challenges in order for us to immediately restore the historic edifice”, Carlos added.

It was learned that while PHLPost is waiting for the implementation of DAES, a conservation architect has been tapped to identify the items or materials left by a fire that has historical value and facilitate its tagging, cataloging, and retrieval to serve as a reference in the actual restoration of the MCPO building.

PHLPost is also working on the shoring of the building, a process to temporarily support the structure, vessel or trench with shores (a timber or metal props) to avoid the danger of collapsing during repairs or alterations.

“After the fire, the rain waters are trapped in the third floor. PHLPost undertook declogging of the gutters and now rain waters are running off the building”, he said.